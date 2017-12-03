Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 to release on the similar date of Baahubali 2 but will it repeat history at the box office?

Finally! The release date of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 has been announced. The film is all set to hit the screens on April 27, 2018. But does this date reminds you of something? You might have guessed it till now, if not we give you the hot news. 2.0 is releasing almost on the similar date of India’s biggest blockbuster Baahubali 2, which had hit the screens on April 28 this year. The producers of 2.0 shared the news on their official twitter handle.

The expectation from this Shankar’s ambitious project is sky-high. Being the most expensive Indian film, which is made on the whopping budget of over Rs 400 crore, box office is riding very high. This year April turned out to be the most fruitful month for the industry and we are expecting the history to repeat with 2.0. This sci-fi film marks the debut of Akshay Kumar in the Tamil film industry. Akshay Kumar will play the lead antagonist in the film. Amy Jackson who’ll be the female lead will play a crucial part in the narrative. (Also Read: Double treat for Rajinikanth fans, as 2.0 and Kaala set to hit the screens in 2018)

The makers of 2.0 have blown our minds with their out of the box concepts in the marketing strategy. Right from the posters on Hot air balloon tour to the lavish audio launch event in Dubai every campaign of the film has grabbed great attention from the audience. The trailer or teaser of the film is expected to be out on December 12 as this date happens to be Thalaivar Rajinikanth’s birthday. It is the first Indian film, which has been completely shot in 3D and will be released in 3D formats in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi simultaneously. The announcement has created great excitement in us. We can’t wait to watch this larger than life film on the silver screen. Are you also excited about this mega-budget project? Share your thoughts in the comment below.