Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar to kick-start 2.0 promotions with a world tour?

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar‘s magnum opus, 2.0, will begin its promotional activities with a world tour. Talk about making it grand and extraordinary! The film’s release has been delaying for a lot of reasons and now it’s set to release on 25th January 2018. The creative head of Lyca Productions tweeted a video that hints at major promotional activities planned for the film. And it also promises a world tour. Though they did not indulge in any more information, we’re damn excited about this! 2.0 is the next big film down South after Baahubali and the superstar has already put in lots of money to make the film.

This high budget sci-fi film is going to be a stunner and we’re quite certain of it. The makers had released the first look of the film in a grand affair at Yash Raj Studios and it was pretty evident that they had spent about a crore or more to just release the first look. That makes the film even more special. Akshay Kumar plays an antagonist in the film and his look had created a lot of buzz on social media and in the industry. Akshay looks almost unrecognisable in the film and it creates more curiosity about his role. (ALSO READ: Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 to release on 25th January 2018?)

Check out this video teasing fans about the world tour.

Excited much? Even though the film is a sequel to Enthiran, it comes with a different plot and new cast. The satellite rights were sold for a whopping Rs 110 crore in all languages. The theatrical rights for the Hindi version were recently bought for Rs 80 crore. This is exactly why the audience is expecting a lot more from this film. It would be interesting to see if it manages to beat or reach the success of Baahubali 2 and Dangal. Thalaiva and the entire crew have put in everything they can to make it magnificent.

In fact, the visuals are going to be one of a kind and the makers are ensuring it matches to Hollywood standards. Coming back to Thalaiva and Khiladi’s world tour, what are your thoughts on it? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.