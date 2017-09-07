Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 all set to take over the second half of 2017 by storm

Thursday has brought us great news indeed! Raju Mahaligham, the creative head of Lyca Productions that also happens to be bank rolling 2.0 has some exciting updates for us regarding the film. It’s now confirmed the film will have a grand audio launch in Dubai, followed by a teaser launch in Hyderabad in November. That’s not all though. The last month of year will end with a bang with the trailer launch in Chennai. Clearly, 2.0 is all set to take over the second half of 2017 by storm! Post that we will have the movie finally releasing on 25th January 2018. in a month’s time, the 2.0 frenzy shall have begun. What an epic end to 2017. Also Read: The making of 2.0: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar had one hell of a time working in this much-anticipated sequel

2.0, directed by Shankar is the spiritual successor to Enthiran – The Robot. ThaT means while a few characters will return the movie will be based on a brand new plot. Rajinikanth will return as DR Vaseegaran and Robot Chitti but this time joining him is Bollywood star – Akshay Kumar. He plays the lead antagonist in the movie. We also revealed to you that he is NOT playing a crow contrary to rumours but just an alien creature. The film’s tagline also reads – The world is not just for Human Beings. The movie will also star Amy Jackson. Reportedly she lays Robot in the film. AR Rahman is composing the music for this sci-fi actioner. The movie promises to revolutionise the world of cinema as far as action movies are concerned.

Like Bahaubali set the trend for taking on a novel concept, 2.0 will similarly pioneer the trend for never-seen-before action films. The film is set to release on Jan 25, 2018. The film is expected to pull off another Bahaubali considering the buzz around this sci-fo actioner.

