Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0, Jayam Ravi’s Sangamithra – 5 super-expensive movies we are getting thanks to Baahubali’s success

Our Indian film-makers always loved to follow a trend, don’t they? If someone makes a hit out of a less-tried genre, rest assured that there will be 15 more movies in the same genre for the next couple of years. A few years back, producers in Indian would shudder when they ever get to know if the movie’s budget gets to cross Rs 100 crore. Their concerns were about the difficulty in recovering the same money from various sources, especially if the movie doesn’t work. The prime example being the failure of Anurag Kashyap’s big budget Bombay Velvet, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. There are also cases of big budget movies who earn more than Rs 100 crores at the box office, but leave their producers in penury because the high budgets of these movies leave less room for profit.

In such scenario came SS Rajamouli, the whizkid from South, with his epic Baahubali franchise and showed that recovering huge budgets from box office is not a big deal, if your movie has in it the capability to enrapture the audience. Baahubali 2, in fact, has become the highest grossing Indian movie of all time, and is also the first Indian movie to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark globally, Even in its fourth week, people are going for it rather than new releases. The biggest impact of the super success of both the Baahubali movies is that it has taught the producers that we have the potential to make huge budgeted movies profitable if we have good content to back the movie, and have inspired a few of them to loosen their purse-strings a bit more. So in the wake of Baahubali’s victory, a few more mega-budget movies have been announced, all in South. Here are five such movies announced or in the process of production, sorted in the ascending order of their rumoured budget.

Karnan

Rumoured budget: Rs 300 crores

RS Vimal, the director of the critically acclaimed 2015 Malayalam movie Ennu Ninte Moideen, has announced his next movie, Karnan, based on the tragic Mahabharata hero with Prithviraj playing the lead. Scripted by the director himself, the movie will go on floors next year only.

Sangamitra

Rumoured budget: Rs 350 crore (Can be more)

When the first Baahubali movie was appreciated by all, it encouraged director Sundar C, known for his works Aranmanai and Anbe Shivam, to go bigger and announce Sangamithra, that is claimed to change the rules of cinema. Jayam Ravi, Shruti Haasan and Arya play the leads in the movie which will be officially launched in Cannes this year. AR Rahman will be producing the score for this epic adventure.

2.0

Rumoured budget: Rs 450 crore

The sequel to Enthiran was always in the plans, however it was the success of the first Baahubali movie that helped the project top get financiers to add more bucks to the movie and make it a Hollywood standard blockbuster. With the addition of Akshay Kumar in the cast, the scope of the movie has gotten bigger. This is perhaps the only movie in this list, we are sure, has a 100% chance of release.

The untitled Ramayan movie

Rumoured budget: Rs 500 crore

Following the success of Baahubali 2, Telugu film-maker Allu Aravind has joined hands with producers Namit Malhotra and Madhu Mantena to make a movie on Ramayana with a humongous budget of Rs 500 crore. Though very fewer details are available about the project, all we know is that the script has been in the works for a year and the movie will be in three parts.

Randamoozham

Rumored budget: Rs 1000 crores

Making a movie on the acclaimed novel, Randamoozham, by MT Vasudevan Nair has always been Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s dream. The novel is Mahabharata from the point of view of the second Pandava brother, Bhima, who the author feels has not been given due credit for his part in the victory of the Pandavas in the war. Thanks to Dubai-based producer BR Shetty, the movie is now in fruition with Mohanlal playing the lead role, and with a budget that will make it the most expensive movie ever made in Indian cinema. VA Shrikumar Menon will be directing the movie.

Will the above movies emulate the success of Baahubali, or will they even be completed, well only time can tell…

On a separate note, we are yet to hear from any Bollywood producers who are interested in producing such big movies. Are they scared to take to take the risk or are they smart in their reluctance to do so? You say…