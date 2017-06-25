Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 to take over Hollywood with a hot air balloon

It was the first look launch of Rajinikanth’s 2.0 in November 2016, when the world came to know the grandeur of this upcoming sci-fi film. The high end promotional strategies sure left everyone, including me, in awe of the makers and the creative team. The movie is that is set to release in January 25, has kick-started the promotions and is breaking all barriers. The promotions of the movie have set off for a world tour, and the first stop is LA. Yep, it is like telling Hollywood that we are coming!

A hot air balloon with life sized images of superstar Rajinikanth will fly over the popular Hollywood sign on the hills of LA, on the north of the Mullholand drive. West is already in awe of the hit film Baahubali and its recently released sequel. 2.o will be the next one the world will be gushing over, and with such magnificent promotions are a warn horn.

2.0 stars Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson alongside Thalaiva. The release of the movie was postponed because of the extensive VFX work.

Raju Mahalingam, creative head, Lyca Productions, has said that the balloon will be showcased at various balloon festivals around the world. “As we don’t look at this film as an Indian production but a Hollywood movie, we wanted to do something different. So, we ordered for a 100-foot-tall hot air balloon eight months ago. On Tuesday, the balloon will be up over the Hollywood signage in Los Angeles,” he said.

After LA, the balloon will also make its mark on London, Dubai, San Franscisco, a few South East Asian countries, Europe and Australia. Finally, the balloon will finish its journey in India. “We hope to involve well-known film stars from across the country to participate in the ride,” Raju said.