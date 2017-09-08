Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0’s audio launch date out, AR Rahman to perform live at the event

One of the grandest movies of 2017 so far has been Baahubali: The Conclusion. Giving this movie some serious competition in the coming year is Rajinikanth– Akshay Kumar‘s 2.0. This sci-fi actioner is touted to be grand in every sense. It started with a larger than life first look event where all of the cast was present. But that was just the beginning of all grand events to come. As the film had been shifted to Jan 2018, promotions and subsequent teasers and trailers were pushed further. But now with only four months to go for the movie, the makers of 2.0 have planned an event for every month starting form October. Only yesterday, Raju Mahalingham announced that that the audio launch would be out in October, the teaser would be out in November following which the trailer would be launched in December. We will have reason to celebrate the 2.0 frenzy every month from now. Now as per reports on The Hindu, the audio launch date is out! Also Read; 2.0 first look poster: This thrilling face off between Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth is making us excited for 2017

The event will be held in Burj Park at Dubai on October 27th. AR Rahman will hold a live performance at the event. Several international stunt artistes are expected to perform. Needless to say, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and others will be present at the event. “We are expecting close to 35,000 people to turn up for the event. We are planning to set up large LED screens for people who cannot get into the venue so that they can enjoy the grand gala. Apart from A.R. Rahman, we are yet to zero in on who is performing and who is not. We are speaking to high profile actors from India and abroad to grace the event,” This is sure going to be an event to remember. It doesn’t end. Reportedly a conference will be held for the international journalists at the Burj Khalifa.

Following this launch, the teaser will be launched in November and the trailer will be launched in December in Chennai a month prior to the release. Imagine the crowd’s frenzy!

2.0 is the spiritual successor to Rajinikanth’s Enthiran – The Robot. While characters form Robot will return, the plot is brand new. The film also stars Amy Jackson. The mvoie is expected to release on Jan 25th, 2018. It’s expected to clash with Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary.