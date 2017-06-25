Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.O budget touches a WHOPPING Rs 400 crore!

Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson‘s 2.0 is one of the most awaited films of the decade. The sequel to Enthiran (Hindi version titled as Robot), has been in the making since a while now. And though we already know that the film is going to break a few records at the box office, it has achieved an unimaginable feat even before its release! The budget of 2.O has now reached a staggering amount of Rs 400 crore, one of the highest ever for Indian cinema. As trade analyst and industry tracker – Ramesh Bala revealed on Twitter, “.@superstarrajini – @akshaykumar’s #2Point0’s budget has reached a whopping Rs 400 crore.”

Earlier, it was reported that the budget of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s film would be around Rs 350 crore. But with the intensive Vfx and special effect work being undertaken and the new worldwide promotional strategy, the 2.O budget has reached a new high of Rs 400 crore. Out of this, the movie has already earned Rs 200 crore plus through the sale of the theatrical and satellite rights. With a huge buzz around the movie and it being a sequel to Robot, we are sure 2.O will collect in excess of Rs 500 crore at the domestic box office itself, thereby giving the makers a huge profit at the end of the day. (ALSO READ – Save the date! Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 trailer to be launched on December 12)

In the meantime, the makers of 2.O also kick started their promotional campaign today by floating hot air balloons with images of Akshay and Rajinikanth from the film over the Hollywood signage in Los Angeles. The same kind of hot air balloons will also be floated over strategic places in London, Dubai, San Francisco, Europe, Australia and various cities in India over the next few days. Cool na? Apparently, the team is also going to embark on a world tour to promote their film. This would not only help generate a greater buzz, but in turn it will help 2.O get a better opening too. But will it be able to compete with Prabhas‘ Baahubali 2? That is something that remains to be seen…