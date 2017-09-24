Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.O to be released in 10,000 to 15,000 screens in China

With each day closing by, the anticipation for Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.O is getting bigger and better. Touted as the biggest Indian movie to hit the screens after Baahubali 2, this sci fi thriller is scheduled to release in January 2018. Now as per the latest buzz, the movie is getting a really huge worldwide release that could even take on Dangal. Trade expert Ramesh Bala recently revealed on Twitter that the movie will have a Chinese dubbed version and it will be released in 10,000 to 15,000 screens in China.

For an Indian movie, that is quite a huge number of screen, encouraged no doubt by the amazing performance of Dangal that made the Chinese audiences more open to Indian cinema. However, we are not sure if the Chinese release will be simultaneous with that of the Indian release. Here’s Ramesh Bala’s tweet,

Earlier producer Raju Mahalingham had announced that that the audio launch of 2.O would be out in October, the teaser would be out in November following which the trailer would be launched in December. The audio launch will be held at Burj Park in Dubai on October 27, where AR Rahman will hold a live performance. Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson and others will be present at the event. He had said then, “We are expecting close to 35,000 people to turn up for the event. We are planning to set up large LED screens for people who cannot get into the venue so that they can enjoy the grand gala. Apart from A.R. Rahman, we are yet to zero in on who is performing and who is not. We are speaking to high-profile actors from India and abroad to grace the event.”

2.O is the sequel to the 2010 Tamil blockbuster Enthiran, that had Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead. While Rajinikanth will reprise his dual roles from the original, Amy Jackson will replace Aishwarya as the female lead. Akshay Kumar is playing the main villain in the movie, that is directed by Shankar.