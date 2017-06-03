Rajinikanth and Mammooty to reunite for Kaala Karikaalan?

There has been a lot of buzz on social media about Rajinikanth‘s Kaala Karikaalan already. The posters of the film got everyone super excited for the film. People are hoping that it is even better than Baasha which became a cult. The superstar even landed in Mumbai to shoot a 40-day sequence for the film. The makers had to arrange a high end security for the actor so the shoot goes on smoothly. Well, that’s a little difficult considering the kind of fan following Rajinikanth. But the latest buzz is that Mammooty might also join the film and play a rather important role.

As per reports in Indian Express, Mammooty might be roped in to play the role of BR Ambedkar in the film. In the film’s poster, we saw Thalaiva sit on a vehicle that had BR 1956 written on the number plate. The number plate represents BR Ambedkar and the year he passed away. If reports about Mammooty and Rajinikanth coming back together onscreen are true, expectations from this film are going to increase significantly. The last time they did a film together, Mani Ratnam’s Thalapathi, the audience simply loved the film. It was one film no one should miss. (ALSO READ: Rajinikanth is on gangster mode for Kaala Kalikaaran – View HQ pics)

Kaala Karikaalan is directed by Pa Ranjith, which marks his second film with the superstar. Huma Qureshi is also a part of the film, shoot for which is going in Mumbai right now.The actress even tweeted about it. Check it out.

Contrary to the rumours, the film is not based on Haji Mastan. Though Rajinikanth plays a don in the film. And not the kind he played in Kabali. The superstar will be seen in a shirt and lungi in the film unlike in Kabali. The film is set to release next year and we can’t wait to find out if Mammooty will really be a part of it. Oh we hope he is!

