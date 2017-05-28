Rajinikanth arrives in Mumbai for Kaala Kalikaaran shoot – view HQ pics!

Fans of Rajinikanth got a treat recently when the makers unveiled the details of Thalaivar’s 164. The gangster flick has been titled Kaala Kalikaaran. The makers also showed fans the posters, which created quite a rage. The film has Rajinikanth playing a Tamil ganglord from Mumbai. The shoot is commencing today and he arrived in Mumbai in a white pyjama and kurta. The actor will have a desi look in the film with his trademark swag. It is made by the director of Kabali, Pa Ranjith and produced by son-in-law Dhanush. Reports say that Huma Qureshi and Anjali Patil have also been roped in for the project. Santhosh Narayana who was behind the cult Neruppda is the composer for the film. (Also Read: We decoded Rajinikanth’s Kaala Kalikaaran’s poster and here are 5 major hints about Thalaivar’s 164)

We saw the posters where Rajinikanth wearing a lungi and kurta is sitting on a jeep. The actor takes us back to Mumbai in the late 80s and 90s. Surrounding him are the shanties, which is the backdrop of every gangster tale set in the city. As per reports on Behindwoods, VFX technician Peter Draper has been roped in for Kaala Kalikaaran! A special set replicating a certain part of Mumbai has been set up in Chennai. My genius team is flying down and we will be beginning work on our next film starring Rajinikanth. I recently got to witness the massive set which has been erected here in Chennai which resembles an area from Mumbai. I’m really excited about this project because this is my next after the recent blockbuster, Baahubali 2” stated Peter. (Also Read: Rajinikanth heads to Mumbai for Kaala Karikalan, shooting to begin tomorrow)

We are sure Rajinikanth’s fans in Mumbai must be super excited with this news. We will keep you posted with the sights of Rajini in the city. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…