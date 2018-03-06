Rajinikanth: Don’t discourage me, I want to help people and not play blame game politics

A few weeks back, Rajinikanth announced that he will be launching his political party pretty soon. The actor has since then been mum about his political plans, however at the M. G. Ramachandran statue unveiling last night, Rajinikanth spoke about his entry into politics like never before. He even mentioned that while many have supported his decision, there have been even more people who are making fun of him and discouraging him from entering politics. He added that he doesn’t want to play blame games, but wants to help the people! As trade analyst and industry tracker, Ramesh Bala mentioned on Twitter, “@superstarrajini: Why are you making fun of me. Why are you discouraging me. I know politics is tough. I am coming to help people. I don’t like blame-game politics #MGRStatueOpening.”

Rajinikanth also mentioned that he is entering politics just because the other politicians are not doing their work and this has created a vacuum in the state. He also praised former Tamil Nadu CM MGR and said he wants to rule just like him. His whole speech was fantastic and it really stirred the crowd. The superstar will announce his political party name, symbol and all other details on a later date. Currently, he is awaiting the release of his films – 2.0 and Kaala Karikaalan, post which he will shoot for a couple of films and then start actively getting involved in the state politics. Anyway, what do you guys have to say about his latest statements? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below!

Apart from Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan has also taken a plunge into politics. He announced his political party – Makkal Needhi Maiam (People's Justice Centre) a few days back, amidst much fanfare. With two of the biggest superstars, with an intention to help the people of the country, entering politics in South India, this is quite an interesting time for India.