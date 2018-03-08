Rajinikanth drops the word ‘superstar’ from his Twitter handle perhaps because his name translates to stardom anyway

Rajinikanth is known for always maintaining a low profile in his real life despite his larger-than-life avatar on the silver screen. The 67-year old is also very less active on social media and his Twitter profile is a proof of that. The actor joined the social media platform in 2013 and in five years, Rajinikanth gained 4.58 million followers by tweeting all of 116 times. The actor has now changed his Twitter handle from @superstarrajini to @rajinikanth. And while we don’t really know the reason behind this action, we can guess the actor finally realised that his name itself is synonymous to stardom and hence he doesn’t really need to include it on his Twitter handle.

The makers of Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala recently released the teaser of the film, which received a tremendous response from the audience. The gangster drama also features Nana Patekar, Sayaji Shinde and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Pa. Ranjith, who had previously collaborated with Rajinikanth for Kabali. Produced by Dhanush, the film is set to hit the screens on April 27 and will be also released in Telugu and Hindi dubbed versions. (Also Read: Will Rajinikanth BEAT Kajal Aggarwal to become the most followed South star on Instagram?)

Post that, Rajinikanth will be seen in Shankar’s mega-budget sci-fi flick, 2.0. The film is made on a whopping budget of around Rs 450 crore and also stars Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in pivotal roles. Since film has faced a lot of delay in release, reports suggest that it might hit the screens in August this year. The actor will also start shooting for Karik Subbaraj’s untitled film, which has been produced under the banner of Sun Pictures.