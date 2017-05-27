Rajinikanth heads to Mumbai for Kaala Karikalan, shooting to begin tomorrow

Tamil ‘superstar’ Rajinikanth today left for Mumbai to shoot for his upcoming film ‘Kaala Karikalan’ (Kaala) scheduled to begin tomorrow.

The film considered to be a sequel to ‘Kabali,’ which released last year, would be produced by Wunderbar Films promoted by Rajinikanth’s son-in-law and actor Dhanush. “The shooting for Kaala begins tomorrow.. I am leaving for Mumbai.. You are doing your job, please allow me to do my job,” Rajinikanth told reporters before leaving to Mumbai. Also Read: Kaala Kalikaaran first posters: Rajinikanth gets his desi swag on and we bet fans will go crazy

The actor also dodged a question on the reported comments made by his brother on his possible entry into politics.

Last week, the 67-year-old ‘Kabali’ star met his fans after a gap of eight years and had hinted of taking the political plunge when he asked them to carry on with their daily responsibilities, but “face the war when it comes.” Pa Ranjith, who had directed ‘Kabali’ would be weilding the megaphone this time too.

Ranjith’s favourite musician Santhosh Narayanan is onboard ‘Kaala’ also and the film is being made in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

The film had earlier courted controversy with the adopted son of Mumbai don late Haji Mastan alleging the plot was based on his father’s life.

The makers had, however, denied it.

Recently, Dhanush had released the title and the first look of the movie in social networking sites.