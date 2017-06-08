Rajinikanth is killn’ it as a gangster in Kaala Kalikaaran – view pics

So Rajinikanth was in Mumbai recently and he got mobbed on the sets of Kaala Kalikaaran. It has slums as part of the narrative, so the superstar was here to shoot some crucial scenes. You don’t get to see Rajinikanth often, so the crowd went wild. We shared with you pictures of him from South Mumbai where a sea of people had assembled to catch a glimpse of Thalaiva. That’s how he rolls. And the fact that he didn’t have any issue to see so many people around him trying to touch him proves why he is so loved by the masses. But that’s not what we want to talk about here. This article is dedicated to how awesome he is looking in the film. In all-black garb, Rajinikanth is giving such cool gangsta vibes that we can’t wait to watch the film now. (Also read: Look who is crushing on Rajinikanth’s jeep from Kaala Kalikaaran!)

You can figure out from the angle these shots were taken from is that it was sneakily done. He was probably shooting an action scene, if we are not wrong. There’s a bike while he readies for action in a black shirt and lungi. Man, he looks killer! Mind you, this superstar is 66 years old… Now you can watch the pictures and get blown away

These definitely are old pictures because according to an IANS report, Rajinikanth has already wrapped up the Mumbai schedule of the film and will soon start work on it in Chennai. As a source from the set revealed to IANS, “Rajini sir has completed his portion and is expected to return to Chennai this week. He shot non-stop over the last two weeks. The rest of the team will shoot for another week.” They will now shoot in the Dharavi sets erected in Chennai. As the source added to IANS, “Rajini sir plays a slum lord. Originally, the plan was to shoot in real Dharavi, but we realised it would be impossible. Hence, an exhaustive set was built in Chennai to shoot major portion of the film.”