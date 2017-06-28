Rajinikanth to call it a wrap on Kaala Kalikaaran’s Mumbai shoot this Thursday – more details here

The month-long Mumbai schedule of superstar Rajinikanth‘s Tamil gangster drama “Kaala” will be wrapped up on Thursday, a source said. “The Mumbai portion will be wrapped up on Thursday. The team will next head to Chennai where they will shoot in the replica of Dharavi slum set, which was constructed on a whopping budget, a source from the film’s unit told IANS. Helmed by by Pa. Ranjith, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patil, Samuthirakani and Pankaj Tripathi. Also Read: Kaala Kalikaaran first posters: Rajinikanth gets his desi swag on and we bet fans will go crazy

Elaborating on the Mumbai schedule, the source said: “Most of the Mumbai portion was shot outdoors and the team had a tough time managing the crowd. They were always at the risk of a shot or pictures from the shoot being leaked.” The project marks the second time collaboration of Ranjith and Rajinikanth after last year’s “Kabali”. Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who will be seen as a ruthless, conniving politician, plays the antagonist. Being bankrolled by Dhanush, the film has music by Santhosh Narayanan.

Meanwhile, promotional activities for Rajiniaknth’s 2.0 have begun in full swing. The much talked 100 foot tall hot air balloon with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s images on them, will be launched today. Reportedly it will travel across the world including over the Hollywood signage in Los Angeles.

2.0 is the next big thing in Indian cinema after Baahubali. Apart from Thalaiva, the film stars Akshay Kumar who plays the lead antagonist. This mega-budget sci-fi film will mark his debut in Tamil cinema. The movie also stars Amy Jackson and Sudhanshu Pandey. The movie is gearing up for a grand audio launch this Diwali in Dubai. The film is slated for Jan 25 2018 release.