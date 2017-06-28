Rajinikanth turns to Amitabh Bachchan for political advice, while his family refuses to support him?

Rajinikanth, who has so far resisted all attempts to suck him into active politics, last week hinted that he may soon take the plunge. But, a close friend completely debunks the possibility, “He may be mildly tempted to get into active politics, but he won’t. His family is dead against bringing politics into Rajini’s career. They cite the example of Amitabh Bachchan, who to this day, regrets his sticky stint in politics.” But, we now learn that Rajinikanth will meet his friend, Amitabh, to discuss his political plans as soon as the two busy superstars find a meeting ground in the next couple of weeks. Says a source close to the south superstar, “He wishes to think over the issue, talk about it and explore the possibility. Even though there is a lot of pressure on him to get into active politics from many quarters, he is no hurry to bite the bait. He will be meeting old friends whose judgment he trusts, including Bachchan saab and discuss it with them.”

There is the added situation regarding Rajinikanth’s frail health. “His daughters won’t allow him to do more than one film a year. For the first time in years, he shot two films simultaneously — 2.O and Kabali. The stress took a toll on his health. So, I really don’t know whether politics is what he wants to get into,” concludes the source. (ALSO READ – Rajinikanth will join politics confirms Hindu Makkal Katchi leader but conditions apply)

On the film front, Rajinikanth is currently waiting for the release of 2.O, while Amitabh is currently in Malta shooting for Aamir Khan‘s Thugs of Hindostan. Anyway, what do you guys think about Rajinikanth joining politics? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife for all the dope from South right here…

(Text courtesy – Subhash K Jha)