Rajinikanth will join politics confirms Hindu Makkal Katchi leader but conditions apply

After dropping several hints on his politcial intentions, it seems that Rajinikanth is all set to join politics. As per reports on Times of India Hindu Makkal Katchi leader met up with with the superstar and talked about the currently situation of Tamil Nadu and requested the star to join politics. Here’s what Rajinikanth had to say as per the leader – Rajinikanth said the system is corrupt. We know only he can fix it and bring about an alternative politics. When we asked Rajinikanth to enter politics, he said he is in preparation for the same. He said that he would feel guilty if he ends up not doing anything. He told me that he wants to realise his pet project of interlinking Himalayan and peninsular rivers into one national grid. And that it was possible only if he enters politics.” stated the leading actor. So is this a confirmation that Rajinikanth will soon enter politics?

Two days ago, Rajinikanth met up with protesting farmers to talking about the issue of interlinking rivers. He has offered Rs 1 crore for the project. Clearly, the superstar is more or less confirming his entry into politics through his recent actions.

It was a four day fan meet last month, Rajinikanth first dropped the hint when he said this “I did a mistake by supporting a political alliance 21 years ago. It was a political accident. Since then politicians have been misusing my name on several occasions. But I have to clarify, I am not joining any party. They have associated my name with politics. And some parties also drag my name with money also. Some parties have even claimed I have supported, just for votes. That’s why I have clarified that I don’t support anyone and that nobody has my backing. God decides what I have to do in life. Right now he wants me to be an actor and I’am fulfilling my responsibility. If god willing, I will enter politics tomorrow. If I enter politics, I will be very truthful and will not entertain people who are in this to make money. I won’t work with such people.” Also Read: Rajinikanth: Politicians have been MISUSING my name

Considering Tamil Nadu has been in a constant state of turmoil ever since Jayalalithaa’s demise, citizens of the state are of the belief that Rajinikanth could provide much needed relief to the political situation. However fans are hoping the superstars is looking to float his own party and not join hands with BJP. However, the political party is keen on joining hands with superstar as they want to establish their base in TN.