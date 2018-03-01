Rajinikanth will release the teaser of Kaala Karikaalan tomorrow and Twitter can’t keep calm

Rajinikanth’s next big film, Kaala Karikaalan, has fans excited already. The teaser was supposed to release today but Thalaiva decided to postpone the launch by a day. Fans are excited to watch Thalaiva play the don yet again. The film has a lot of Baasha vibes, which is one of the reasons why fans are looking forward to this film. This mega superstar starrer will be clashing with Marvel Avengers: Infinity War in April 2018. Bits of the film have also been shot in Dharavi, Mumbai. Fans are tweeting vigorously ensuring that Kaala keeps trending until the teaser has been released.

Like always, they will make sure that the teaser trends for an entire day after it has been released. While most fans are expressing how excited they are for the film’s teaser, some of them are trolling and posting memes. But we are also really pumped about the teaser. After having Baasha and Kabali numerous times, we can’t contain our excitement for Kaala. The poster has Thalaiva written all over it. Fans are going to find it difficult to sleep or keep calm until the teaser release tomorrow. Thalaiva has two big releases this year, Kaala being one of them. (ALSO READ:

2.0 was initially supposed to release in the first half of the year but they had to move the dates to avoid any clashes. But here’s what fans are saying about the teaser much before its release.

#makewayfortheking #Kaala #Kaala Teaser Iam Thalaivar Thalapathy Fan #Kaala Teaser Beats #Mersal Teaser alright Record Are Made Be Broken

And #Thalapathy62 Teaser Can Break #KaalaTeaser There is Always A Lots Of Changes In Life Guys #PeaceBro pic.twitter.com/yxmrhfnqhI — JOSEPH BALA 2.0 (@johnbalavj448) February 28, 2018

And then there are these memes.

How excited are you for Kaala Karikaalan’s teaser? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.