Rajinikanth wraps up Kaala Karikaalan’s Mumbai schedule, will return to Chennai this week

Superstar Rajinikanth has wrapped up shooting his portion in the Mumbai schedule of upcoming Tamil gangster drama Kaala Karikaalan. As a source from the set revealed to IANS, “Rajini sir has completed his portion and is expected to return to Chennai this week. He shot non-stop over the last two weeks. The rest of the team will shoot for another week.” In the second schedule of the film, the team will shoot in a specially erected Dharavi set in Chennai. As the source added, “Rajini sir plays a slum lord. Originally, the plan was to shoot in real Dharavi, but we realised it would be impossible. Hence, an exhaustive set was built in Chennai to shoot major portion of the film.” (ALSO READ – Rajinikanth is on gangster mode for Kaala Karikaalan – View HQ pics)

Being directed by Pa. Ranjith, the film also stars Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patil, Samuthirakani and Pankaj Tripathi. The project marks the second time collaboration of Ranjith and Rajinikanth after last year’s Kabali. Though Kabali did not impress the audience or the critics, a lot is being expected from Kaala. Dhanush is also bankrolling the film and he is rumoured to be playing a cameo in the film. (ALSO READ – Rajinikanth and Mammooty to reunite for Kaala Karikaalan?)

With the second schedule going to start in a few days, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the details about Kaala Karikaalan right here…