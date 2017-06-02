Rajinikanth’s 2.0 already BEAT Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 – here’s how

We are already aware what a big phenomenon Baahubali 2 has turned out to be. It recently achieveed another milestone – the first and only film to rake in Rs 500 crore in Hindi. Please note, it’s the first non-Hindi film to achieve the same. This is just one among the many achievements. The film officially the first to enter the Rs 1000 crore club. It soon went on to cross the Rs 1500 crore mark. Baahubali 2 became the first south film to break barriers and open to a PAN-India response. While Dangal has beat Baahubali 2 at the BO worldwide as of now, we are awaiting the film’s release in China in July to decide where Baahubali stands. All in all, the magnum opus has left a lasting impression on fans, critics, trade analysts. This film has set such high standards and that movie hereafter will ahve to bring in their A game. Looks like one such movie is already at work.

This movie stars the biggest superstar and a Bollywood biggie. This sci-fi film is the sequel to the first biggest Tmail hit. The movie was to release this Diwali but it got pushed to 2018. We are of course talking about 2.0 starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson. AS per latest updates, the film will release in 15 languages! Now that’s a record no other film will hold! Not even Baahubali 2. Clearly, 2.0 has already beat Baahubali 2! Also, the film release in 70000 screens in India. That again is a whopping number! Wow, 2.0 clearly has got its game face on!

2.0 is one of the most expensive films made on a budget of at least Rs 450 crore. For the first time Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth will have a face-off in this mega budget sci-fi film. When Akshay was asked what made him take up 2.0, ehre’s what the Bollywood star had to say – “The script, Shankar sir, Rajini sir- the whole combination. And I always wanted to work in South. Heard so much about the professionalism. It’s great to be a part of this kind of a film. It’s been long since I have done a negative role. I played a negative role long back, in a film called Ajnabee. And that’s why I did it.”