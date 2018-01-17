Rajinikanth’s 2.0 beats Baahubali 2 much before its release – here’s how

Superstar Rajinikanth‘s 2.0 has set a benchmark in Kerala for any non-Malayalam film with its theatrical rights. The movie has been acquired by August Cinema for a whopping Rs. 15.5 crores, which is the highest pre-release business for any non-Malayalam movie in the state. SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 is at the second place with Rs. 10.5 crores pre-release business followed by Thalapathy Vijay’s Mersal which was secured for Rs. 7.5 crores. This once again reiterates Rajinikanth’s box-office prowess in Kerala, where he has a huge market. It must also be noted that director Shankar has an excellent fan base in Kerala since Vikram’s I is one of the highest-grossing Tamil films in the state.

The post production work of 2.0 is going on in full swing now and the entire team is working round the clock to make sure that the film releases on April 27th without another postponement. However, trade sources indicate that the team still has a lot of graphics and visual effects work pending to be completed and will struggle to meet the April 27th deadline. Earlier, 2.0 was slated to hit the screens on January 26th for the Republic Day weekend. (Also read: Rajinikanth’s 2.0, Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam -Check out the biggest South sequels to look forward to in 2018)

Produced by Lyca Productions and directed by Shankar, 2.0 has music composed by Oscars award-winning composer AR Rahman. The sound design of the film is being done by Academy award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty. Rajinikanth has already finished dubbing for the film and will soon start dubbing for his another project Kaala, which is directed by Kabali filmmaker Pa Ranjith and jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films.

The digital rights of 2.0 have been already procured by Amazon Prime India and satellite rights for all the version have been acquired by Zee India. With Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh /Telangana business still open, including the Karnataka market, sources say the pre-release business of the film will set more benchmarks and break records in the next few days.

(Text by Surendhar MK)