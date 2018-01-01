Rajinikanth’s 2.0, Prabhas’ Saaho, Suriya’s Thaana Serndha Kootam: Which South film are you looking forward to in 2018?

If 2017 was sparkling, 2018 is going to be a dynamite! Undoubtedly the biggest year for South as several mega budget films are lined up for release! Every big star you imagine – From Prabhas to Trisha to Rajinikanth to Samantha to Thalapathy to Sai Pallavi to Ajith to Keerthy Suresh to Suriya to Mahesh Babu to Tamannaah Bhatia to Pawan Kalyan to Allu Arjun to Chiranjeevi – has a release this year! If big releases wasn’t enough, we are also looking at mighty clashes. Baahubali 2 changed the face of 2017 once and for all. The film has set high standards in terms of quality cinema and box office numbers. So let’s see which upcoming film will break this magnum opus’ records and be the next trend setter. As the new year begins, let’s take a look at the biggest releases this year:

2.0 – While the movie has been pushed to April 2018, the excitement around the film doesn’t get any lesser! The film stars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar together for the first time. The movie will mark Akshay’s Tamil debut. Rajinikanth will return as Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti but Akshay Kumar will be take on a never seen before alien avatar. Amy Jackson plays a droid in the movie. The film has been shot in 3D. So gear up for an out of the world experience! Also Read: Making of 2.0 part II: The makers promise Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar will stand in front of you, courtesy 3D technology

Saaho – It’s safe to say, this high octane actioner is easily one of the most anticipated films. And why wouldn’t it be? It stars the one and only Baahubali. The actor will be seen in a brand new avatar. The royal king of Mahishmati has left to be taken over by a badass agent! The first poster also had a mysterious air to it. The movie promises high octane stunts and sequences. Kenny Bates of Transformers fame has been brought on board to choreograph the sequences. Also Read: Is Prabhas’ Saaho a reincarnation story? Read exclusive details…

Bharat Ane Nenu – The winning combination of Mahesh Babu and Koratala Siva is back with a politcial film this time. The actor reportedly will play a chief Minister. Kiara Advani has been locked in on as the female lead.

Suriya and Selvaraghavan – Only recently, Suriya gave us the best news when he announced that his much awaited film directed by Selvaraghavan has locked in on a Diwali release. Sai Pallavi has been finalised to play the female lead. Quite the killer combo!

Kaala Karikaalan – Another much awaited film that will not star Rajinikanth as a Tamil don from Dharavi. The first look featuring the star in massy avatar seated on A Thar, created a storm on twitter. He has maintained his salt n pepper look but has gone in for DESI look for this film. The film also stars Huma Qureshi.

Naa Peru Surya – Allu Arjun will be seen in a patriotic avatar for the first time in Naa Peru Surya. He has taken on a major fitness routine to look leaner than ever. The film has been scheduled for an April release. The film will also star Anu Emmanuel.

The Sketch – Chiyaan Vikram’s film with Tamannaah was to release this year but the movie has been pushed to January 2018. In this film, Reportedly the film is set in North Chennai and Vikram will be playing a gangsta. It will be interesting to see what this new pair has to offer.

Thaana Serndha Kootam – This is one of Suriya’s most awaited film. He will star opposite Keerthy Suresh for the first time. The film has been helmed by Vignesh Shivn. The film is touted to be action comedy based on Special 26. The music composed by Anirudh Ravichander has received thumbs up from fans. After Singham 3’s lukewarm performance, fans are looking forward to Thaana!

Thalapathy 62 – After a blockbuster like Mersal, Thalapthy fans can’t wiat for details of Thalapathy 62! So far there has only been an official confirmation that AR Murugadoss will be helming the project. The female lead is yet to be finalised. The team is looking at a Diwali 2018 release.

Viswasam – Ajith’s next film with Siva already has a name – Viswasam. As per reports the film will go on floors in Jan 2018. Ajith and Siva are looking at a Diwali 2018. More details will follow once the film goes on floors.

Savyasachi – This is eyt another awiated film. The movie stars Naga Chaitanya, Nidhia Aggarwal and R Madhavan.. As of now, the team has only released intriguing posters but nothing about the plot has been revealed.

Rangasthalam – This film will feature Ram Charan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu together for the first time. It’s touted to be a period love story set against a rural backdrop. Ram Charan’s first look created quite a stir because it feature him in a never seen before rural avatar. Samantha will also go through a traditional makeover.

Irumbu Thirai – Samantha will be paired opposite Vishal for the first time. Nothing about the plot has been revealed. Fans are excited about this new piaring that seems to have struck a chord!

Mahanati – One of the most awaited biopics down South. This film is base don the life of the celebrate south actress – Savitri. Keerthy Suresh will essay the role fo the actress, Dulquer Salmaan will play Gemini Ganesan, an actor who played an important role in Savitrhi’s life. Samantha will also play a crucial role in the movie.

Bhaagamathie – This will be Anushka Shetty’s first film after Baahubali. After playing a fierce queen in a magnum Opus, Anushka Shetty has taken on a complete new role for this modern day thriller. The first look had us shudder as she featured in a bloody yet horrific avatar.

Vishwaroopam 2 – One of the most awaited sequels starring Kamal Haasan, Andrea Jeremiah, Rahul Bose and Pooja Kumar. The film that was to release four years will finally see the light of day this year. Kamal Haasan was working round the clock in US to wrap up the long pending film. Also, this will mark the veteran actor’s return to the big screen.

Tik Tik Tik: This sci fi film will be a first of its kind. Coming from the filmmaker who gave us a movie on zombies, we can expect the unexpected from Shakti Soundar Rajan! The teaser gave us a glimpse of the intirguing space drama that is to come. Starring Jayam Rvai in the lead, we can’t wait!

Which film are you looking forward to in 2018? Do tell us your comments in the box below.