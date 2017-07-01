Rajinikanth’s 2.O air balloon, Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham – meet the top 5 newsmakers of South this week

This week, there had been a lot of things happening down South. A superstar’s much anticipated upcoming movie has begun its promotions through a really good gimmick. Another superstar is being interrogated in a case, no one should actually be involved in. A younger superstar is having a whale of a time at the box office, though there is a serious doubt on the collections. And finally, a much-anticipated trailer has been unveiled. Here are the top five newsmakers of the week…

Duvvada Jagannadham topples Salman Khan’s Tubelight

In another case of South trumping Bollywood, Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham is reported to have beat Salman Khan’s Tubelight in US. Even back home, the movie was reported to get good collections. However, there were also other reports that collections of the movie have been inflated more than what it really earned. Remember how the producer of Kabali had once declared that the movie had grossed Rs 250 crores on the first day?

Sridevi’s grouse with SS Rajamouli

In a recent interview to promote Mom, Sridevi was asked about why she refused a role in Baahubali (that went to Ramya Krishnan). While she replied that some roles are not just meant for every star, she also revealed her annoyance towards SS Rajamouli for making it sound like she was very demanding in one of his interviews. She said, “I was shocked and hurt by his interview. Rajamouli is a calm and dignified person. I was very happy to (have got a chance to) work with him. But, the way he spoke about the issue made me feel very sad.”

Dileep questioned for 13 hours by cops

In his alleged involvement in the Malayalam actress abduction case, actor Dileep and his friend and director Nadirshah were questioned by the cops for more than 13 hours. Dileep later told the media that he was happy with the police investigations and he gave his full co-operation. Meanwhile the actress was planning to sue him for his allegations that she was close to the main accused, and this led to the infamous incident.

VIP 2 trailer and song released

The much-awaited trailer for VIP 2 was launched in Mumbai, where the stars Dhanush and Kajol (returning to Tamil cinema after nearly two decades) were present. The fans were also given a special treat as a special song was also launched the same day.

Rajinikanth’s 2.O takes the hot-air balloon

Like how Kabali used a plane to promote itself, Rajinikanth‘s upcoming sci-fi thriller, 2.O used a hot-air balloon to promote the movie, and took its first flight in USA. The balloon which has the poster of the movie plastered on it and will fly to many locations across the world. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson, and is scheduled to release in January next year.