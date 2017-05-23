Rajinikanth’s entry into politics faces opposition already, superstar’s effigy set on fire to show protest

There is no confirmed news on whether Rajinikanth will join politics or not, but problems have cropped up already. As per reports on Indian Express, 30 members of a Tamil outfit marched to the star’s residence. Veera Lakshmi, who led the march, the group protested against the actor by raising slogans. According to them, there are millions of Tamilians out there and do NOT want an actor from a neighbouring state to become a leader. As per the same report, a police officer had to be sent to take hold of the situation. But why did this protest come about?

As per reports on the leading daily, BJP invited Rajinikanth to Delhi and there is confirmation that the star might be heading to the capital. “We are sure that he has a plan as he has expressed his political intent in public. Even if he used to give hints of his political entry earlier, this is the first time he appealed fans to ‘prepare for a war’ and has also conveyed his message to some of the senior fans association leaders,’’ stated a source close to the actor as per the daily. Also Read: Rajinikanth on being a Tamilian: If you throw me out, I will probably go fall in the Himalaya

“We have already conveyed the messages to district leaderships to prepare to mobilise people for a possible announcement to launch of a new organisation,’’ further added the source. “ According to the source, the superstar feared the response of a huge number of followers if he joined the BJP.

For those who don’t know, Rajinikanth lived in Karnataka for 23 years before he moved to Tamil Nadu. In fact, he finally answered the most asked question – Is Rajinikanth Tamilian at the fan meet, last week. He mentioned that his fans have made him who he was and if they threw him out of this state, he would just go to Himalaya because he would have nowhere to go. Also Read: Rajinikanth to join politics,here’s Thalaivar dropping MAJOR hints – watch video

Earlier this year, R Sarathkumar had mentioned that Tamil Nadu should be ruled by a true Tamilian. If Rajinikanth were to enter politics, allegedly he would be the first to oppose.