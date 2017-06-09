Rajinikanth’s Kaala Kalikaaran in legal trouble, producer K Rajashekaran accuses makers of stealing story and title

Just when the makers of Rajinikanth‘s Kaala Kalikaaran cleared themselves off the Haji Mastan allegation, comes along another one. As per reports on PTI, a producer by the name K Rajashekaran has filed the petition against the makers of Thalaiva’s film. He has claimed that the story and title are originally his. It belonged to his company GSR Vinmeen Creations, he claimed as per the same report. He stated in his petition that he had read out this story to Sathyanarayana, the leader of Rajinikanth fan association. In fact, the producer had planned to make a film on the Chola emperor Kalikalan. With respect to the title, he has claimed that he had registered the title with the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce but the institution didn’t renew his registration and allegedly bend their rules for ‘certain influential people’ In response to this petition, the city court has asked the Kaala Kalikaaran team to respond to these allegations by June 15. Also, the producer has a sought a restrain on the film to discontinue shooting. Also Read: Kaala Kalikaaran first posters: Rajinikanth gets his desi swag on and we bet fans will go crazy

It was only last week Rajiniaknth was in Mumbai shooting for the first schedule of his 164 film. Rajinikanth plays a Tamil gangsta in this film. While he has maintained his salt n pepper look from Kabali, he has gone in for a massy look than a stylish, sophisticated look. The film also stars Huma Qureshi and Nana Patekar. Reports suggest Malayalam superstar Mammotty might play an important role in this film as well. The film marks Rajiniaknth and Pa Ranjith’s seocnd collaboration after the super hit Kabali. The film will be produced by Wunder Bar films – Dhanuhs’s home production. The film’s first look posters have already got fans excited for the movie. Also read: Rajinikanth is killn’ it as a gangster in Kaala Kalikaaran – view pics

The second schedule is expected to take place in Chennai. A special set replicating a specific part of Mumbai has alreayd been set up in Chennai. The film is slated for a 2018 release.