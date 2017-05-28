Rajinikanth’s Kaala Kalikaaran posters, Chalapathi Rao’s sexist remark – meet the top 5 newsmakers of the week

This week had its fair share of controversies and first looks and trailer. It started off on the wrong note, when Chalapathi Rao’s sexist comment created an uproar, soon after Fans were expressing their support for Suriya because of a non-bailable arrest warrant against. Mahabharatham found itself in trouble when a Hindu group protested against the tile. The week ended on quite a high when Rajiniaknth’s Kala Kalikaaran posters were out! Here’s a detailed low down of all that happened down South this week:

Rajinikanth‘s Kaala Kalikaaran posters – On Thursday, the makers of Thalaivar 164 sprung two surprises on Rajiniaknth fans. One – they revealed the official title – Kaala Kalikaaran, two – The first look posters featuring Rajinikanth as Kaala. This time Rajinikanth will play a Tamil gangster form Mumbai. While he has mainatained the salt n pepper look for this role as well, he has ditched the stylish suits for a thara mass look. Of course, this desi, massy look doesn’t lack swag either. The film is directed by Pa Ranjith and produced by Dhanush. Reportedly, the film also stars Huma Qureshi and Anjali Patil.

Chalapathi Rao’s sexist remark – At Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam’s audio launch, veteran actor Chalapathi Rao got into trouble when he passed off a sexist comment to a question that was asked by one fo the anchors at the event. His The question was based on Naga Chaitanya’s one -line -Are girls injurious to health? to which Chalapathi replied – I don’t know if they are injurious or not but they are good for bed.” The comment did not go down well, the rest fo team clarified on social media that they did not support his views. Later, the veteran actor issued an apology.

Suriya and 7 other Tamil actors charged with a non-bailable arrest warrant – On Wednesday, 23 May, Ooty magistrate issued a non-Bailable arrest warrant against Suriya, Sathyaraj and 6 other tamil actors for not appearing before the court with regards to a 2009 case. In 2009, a senior journalist has filed a case against these actors on the grounds of defamation. While the actors tried to quash the case, the Ooty magistrate refused their plea. Since they didn’t make it to court on May 15, the magistrate issued a warrant. The case has now been pushed to June 17.

Mohanalal Rs 1000 crore Mahabharatham controversy – Most recently a Hindu group has come out to protest against the title of Mohanalal’s Mahabharatham. The group claims that since the movie is based on MT Vasudevan Nair’s Randamoozham, the mvoie is should go by the same title, as according to them Veda Vyas also has some rights over Mahabharatham. The Hindu group also stated that if the film went ahead with their previous title, they would not allow the movie to release in Kerala. This film will be the costliest project till date starring Mohanlal. The film will be helmed by Sreekumar Menon and produced by UAE businessman – BR Shetty. Also Read: BR Shetty invests Rs 1000 crore for Mohanlal’s Mahabharata; becomes the costliest film

Tiyaan trailer – Finally, the much-talked Tiyaan trailer was out! The promo’s compelling visuals, intriguing characters and powerful story has got fans talking. This film will star the talented Sukumar brothers – Prithviraj and Indrajit. From the looks of the trailer, it seems to be a hard hitting political- historical trailer.