Rajinikanth’s Kaala Kalikaraan BEATS Kabali – here’s how

As much as 70 per cent of superstar Rajinikanth‘s upcoming Tamil gangster drama “Kaala” has been completed. The pace at which it is being shot could make it the fastest shot film in director Pa. Ranjith’s career, a source has said. Looks like Rajinikanth’s Kaala Kalikaaran is on its way to create its first record. It has beat Kabali to become the first Rajinikanth film to be shot at this kind of pace. “The team is shooting at amazing pace, making it probably the fastest shot film in Ranjith’s career. Nearly 70 per cent of the film has already been completed. The makers are really impressed with the way the film has shaped up,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS. Also Read: Kaala Kalikaaran first posters: Rajinikanth gets his desi swag on and we bet fans will go crazy

When two first look posters featuring the Thailava were released, there was a crazy excitement among fans. His massy yet classy look was loved by fans, the poster featuring the superstar seated on Thar was a major hit so much so, there was someone looking to buy that automobile! Like Kabali, Kaala Kalikaaran will have Rajinikanth plays a gangster but this time it will be a Tamil don from Mumbai. That’s why the the superstar came to Mumbai to shoot the first schedule of this gangsta Drama. Huma Qureshi will also be part of this film. This film will makr her dbeu tin Tamil cinema. Nan Patekar also plays a pivotal role, he reportedly will play the lead antagonist.

Kaal Kalikaaran will be diretced by Pa Ranjith and produced by Dhanush. Pa Ranjith-Rajiniaknths’ first collboration, Kabali went on to become one of Thalaiva’s biggest hits. It’s no wonder fans are expecting a lot from Kaala Kalikaaran.

In other news, fans are now looking forward to another of Rajiniaknth’s release – 2.0 where he will star opposite Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Amy Jackson. The movie is set to release on Jan 25, 2017. While there is 2.0 to look forward fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of Kaala Kalikaaran’s release date. Which movie are you looking forward to?