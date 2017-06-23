Rajinikanth’s Kaala Karikaalan suffers a major casualty on the sets

It is not easy making a movie especially when there are huge teams involved and the lack of safety measures implemented by the production crew. Even with high measures taken with, there are still casualties that sometimes happen on the sets due to freak cases of misfortune. Such an unfortunate incident happened on the sets of Rajinikanth’s Kaala Karikaalan. As per a report in News18, a worker named Michael died of electrocution on the sets of the movie. He had accidentally stepped on some live high voltage electric wires, and was declared dead when the crew rushed him to the hospital. The matter is under the official investigation of the police who are looking to see if proper safety measures have been taken or not.

If the report doesn’t come positive for the unit, Rajinikanth and the movie’s producer which happens to be his son-in-law and actor Dhanush could be in big trouble. The incident happened at the EVP Studios in Chennai where a huge set costing over Rs 5 crore had been built for the shoot. The movie is currently under the third leg of filming.

Kaala Karikaalan is Rajinikanth’s second film with director Pa Ranjith, after the blockbuster success of Kabali. Like Kabali, even Kaala Karikaalan is also a gangster drama this time, based in Mumbai and Chennai. Huma Qureshi is playing the heroine in the movie. The movie is scheduled to release next year.

But before Kaala Karikaalan, Rajinikanth will be seen first in Shankar’s epic sci-fi thriller 2.0, where Akshay Kumar plays the primary antagonist. The movie is scheduled to release in January 2018.