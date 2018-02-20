Rajinikanth’s Kaala Karikaalan teaser to be out on March 10?

Ever since Rajinikanth confirmed that Kaala Karikaalan would be out on April 27th, there was no doubt, the teaser date would be out sooner or later. And now it’s here! As per the latest update, the teaser is expected to release on March 10th! We are just 20 days away from the most epic promo of all time! The countdown has officially begun. Time for Rajinikanth to spin his magic again. Fans are eagerly awaiting to know what this gangsta drama has in store.For those who don’t know, he plays a powerful don from Mumbai who has grown up in Dharavi. Like Kabali, he plays a gangster in this movie as well, but this time, his avatar has been given a desi twist. The stylish suits have been replaced by kurta and mundu. We caught the first glimpse of this look in the first poster. Unsurprisingly, Rajinikanth nailed the look! His swag is what makes Rajinikanth stand out, more than this outfits. We can’t wait to find out what the Kaala Karikaalan teaser will be like. Kaala Karikaalan new poster: Rajinikanth’s swag is unparalleled and this new still proves that

Two years ago, when the Kabali teaser was out, his famous dialogue ‘Kabali da’ became a rage so much so his fans started to send videos imitating it. The teaser went on to become the most viewed promos on Youtube in that year. The film marked Rajiniaknth’s return to the silver screen after two years, no wonder the excitement was at its peak.

And now two years later, he returns again as Kaala! Interestingly, he has collaborated with Pa Ranjith, Kabali’s director for this one as well. Dhanush will be bankrolling this project. The movie will also star Huma Qureshi and Nana Patekar. Large parts of the movie have been shot in Mumbai. The movie is all set to hit theatres worldwide on April 27th. The movie is all set to clash with one of the most awaited films, Avengers; Infinity war. The movie will also be facing a competition from Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya and Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu, two movies that plan to release a day prior i.e 26th April, 2018.