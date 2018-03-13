Rajinikanth’s Kaala teaser crosses 20 million views on YouTube

On March 2nd, one of the most awaited films, Kaala Karikaalan starring Rajinikanth released its promo. The movie is about Kaala, a powerful don from Dharavi. The promo features Rajinikanth in a black kurta and mundu, living up to the name. He is the god of death, he fights to protest. He’s fearless, gutsy and stands by what he believes, come what may. The scene where he is the lone man standing and fighting against those who challenge him is a testament to steel conviction. Santhosh Narayan’s groovy music adds the perfect drama to the promo. Looks like Kaala has hit the right note because the promo has locked in 20 million views already. Kaala on the day of the promo release clocked in 5 million views in a few hours leaving Kabali’s record far behind.

Looks like the gangsta drama is soon catching up with Kabali whose views stand at 50,50,330 views. Kaala is set to release on April 27th, 2018. But owing to the on going war between producers-DSPs and exhibitors, the movie might see a delay. This is Rajinikanth’s second film with Pa Ranjith. Their last project – Kabali was one of the most talked about films. The movie also stars Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi. The movie is produced by Dhanush’s home production WunderBar films.

Rajinikanth will soon collaborate with Karthik Subbaraj for his next. This is a one of kind collaboration, fans are excited about. Meanwhile, 2.0 has no official release date yet. The sci-fi film starring Akshay Kumar has been postponed at least three time. Kaal Karikaalan was to clash with Bharat Ane Nenu and Naa Peru Surya but both movies have changed their release dates. However, Kaala will continue to clash with Avengers, one of the most awaited Superhero films.