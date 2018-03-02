Rajinikanth’s Kaala teaser garners over 8.5 million views in just 16 hours

The teaser of Rajinikanth’s highly-anticipated gangster drama released yesterday in the midnight and received tremendous response from the audience. In just 16 hours, the teaser garnered over 8.5 million views across all the social media platforms. The teaser showcases Rajinikanth as a gangster and his swaggy attitude once again steals the show. Right from dialogues to action sequences, the megastar seems to have completely nailed the character.

Talking about Kaala, the film is directed by Pa. Ranjith and produced by Rajinikanth’s son-in-law Dhanush K Raja under the banner of Wunderbar Films along with Lyca Productions. It also features Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Sampath and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. The music of the film is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Kaala marks the second collaboration between director Pa. Ranjith and actor Rajinikanth after Kabali, which was a successful affair at the box office. The film is all set to hit the screens on April 27 and will be simultaneously released in Telugu and Hindi dubbed versions. (Also Read: We thank Soundarya for giving us this colourful Holi selfie with her father Rajinikanth; view pic)

On the work front, post Kaala, the megastar will be seen in director Shankar’s 2.0. The film marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar and also features Amy Jackson in a pivotal role. Made on the budget of over Rs 400 crore, the science fiction venture is one of the costliest Indian films. Rajinikanth will soon start the shoot for Karthik Subbaraj’s untitled flick which will be produced under the banner of Sun Pictures. The music of the film will be given by Anirudh Ravichander.