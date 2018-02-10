Rajinikanth’s latest announcement about Kaala Karikaalan confirms that 2.0 is NOT releasing anytime soon

Today Rajinikanth surprised his fans with a grand announcement. As per the latest news, his film with Pa Ranjith – Kaala Karikaalan will now release on April 27th! This Summer, Rajinikanth is surely coming. Fans are ecstatic as one of his awaited movies will finally hit theatres. With this news, the makers have managed to confirm two things- Kaala is coming this Summer and 2.0 is not! As per reports the sci fi film It has been pushed to a later date in 2018. 2.0 was set to release in April but a report started doing the rounds that the film was pushed yet again to a later month in the year. But Lyca Production’s Head was quick to refute that report. While that’s not happening, a Rajinikanth movie is releasing at the end of the day. Thalaiva fans have something to look forward to at last! Also Read: Kaala Karikaalan new poster: Rajinikanth’s swag is unparalleled and this new still proves that

Kaala Karikaalan is about a power don from Mumbai. The story goes that as a child, he ran away from Chennai to Mumbai and went on to become a powerful gangsta from Dharavi. This time, Rajinikanth ‘s avatar will take on a desi twist – Stylish suits have been replaced by the typical mundu and Kurta teamed with his signature salt n pepper look. His first look created a frenzy among fans, unsurprisingly. The movie also stars Huma Qureshi and Nana Patekar. This film will mark Rajinikanth’s second collaboration with Pa Ranjith. They came together in 2016 and created Kabali.

In other news, Rajinikanth’s clash with Mahesh Babu is still on, as one f his movies takes over the April 27th date anyway. Will it’s not a 2.0, it’s a Thalaiva film after all. So will that be a cause for concern for the other producers? We wonder what further announcements this announcement will bring.