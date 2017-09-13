Rajkummar Rao: I used to mimic Shah Rukh Khan – watch exclusive video

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood today. He’s not only proved his worth as critics favourite but also become a box office force to reckon with, his last release Bareilly Ki Barfi is a proof of it. So couple of weeks ago when BollywoodLife caught up with Rajkummar Rao, I asked him about his inspiration back in the day. The one actor who inspired him to take up acting. As is the case with many new actors of Bollywood, Rajkummar Rao too was mesmerized by the charm of Shah Rukh Khan.

He exclusively told BollywoodLife, “I am a big Shah Rukh Khan fan. Also because we have this connect, he’s from Delhi, he’s made it big and of course he’s so charming and a fine actor and everything. He’s a big package. So ya I fell in love with him and watching him on screen I started visualising me doing all that he’s doing and I would mimic him. So I started with him but of course as I told you once I started doing theatre, I realised the importance and seriousness of the craft.” Also read: Amitabh Bachchan’s handwritten letter was more special than National Award win, says Rajkummar Rao – watch video

Watch the video below:

During the same conversation he also spoke about the Amitabh Bachchan’s handwritten letter praising his performance and when asked about which gave him the bigger high, National Award he won for Shahid or Amitabh Bachchan’s hand written letter to him? He was reluctant at first but made it clear that Amitabh Bachchan, who himself has won around four National Awards, writing him a letter and praising him in it, is a huge deal.

Watch the video below:

He also spoke about failure of films featuring superstar this year and praised Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Also read: Aamir Khan’s Dangal is a perfect mix of content and stardom feels Rajkummar Rao – watch Exclusive video

Watch the video below:

