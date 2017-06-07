Rajkummar Rao loses his cool on a director, uses the F-word – watch video

Rajkummar Rao never ceases to amaze us with his performances. However, the actor was mighty upset recently when an amateur director wasn’t impressed by him during a video shoot. Yes, Rajkummar who is busy promoting Behen Hogi Teri was told to shoot a video as part of the activities. The actor was told that he was part of a short promotional video where he was supposed to be with a girl. When he landed there, the girl was missing and he was told to imagine the presence of a woman and say his lines. The actor was doing fine but got irritated after the director started correcting him time and again. (Also Read: Rajkummar Rao glorifies a classy, spunky and dapper promotional style for Behen Hogi Teri!)

The constant corrections from the director made him lose his cool. Things got worse when the guy spoke to him in a loud tone. Annoyed, he asked the guy with him as to who the f**k was the man. We can understand Rajkummar's anger as he himself is a very soft-spoken man. And he was trying his best to meet their requirements. The actor has worked with directors like Vikas Bahl, Hansal Mehta, Reema Kagti and we can understand him feeling a little upset. And the guy did not spare any effort to irritate him further and further. Finally, things got a little out of hand and the two got physical – Rajkummar and the guy. Then, it was revealed that it was a prank. The sheepish expression on his face should be seen to be believed.

Rajkummar is romancing Shruti Haasan in Behen Hogi Teri. The film talks about the concept of how boys and girls living in the same mohalla in North India are automatically considered as brother and sister. What happens when one starts crushing on his neighbour? The film's trailer has got a good response and the part where Rajkummar Rao is dressed as Lord Shiva has garnered strong reactions as well.