Rajkummar Rao: Nepotism is real and it’s not going anywhere – watch exclusive video

Off late a lot has been spoken about nepotism in Bollywood. While Kangana Ranaut has called Karan Johar the flagbearer of nepotism. There is no denying the fact that it exist in Bollywood, so I caught up with Rajkummar Rao the lead of this Friday’s release, Newton. In a BollywoodLife’s game of True or False, I asked him about various myths in Bollywood and if they are there or not.

Among other things, on the question of nepotism, he said yes nepotism is there and it’s not going anywhere. He also spoke about how he has no problem with it. However, he maintained that even if his kids want to be in films, he’d make sure that they get good training before venturing into films. Also read: After Shah Rukh Khan’s DDLJ, I wanted to rename myself as Raj Malhotra, says Rajkummar Rao – watch exclusive video

He also spoke about casting couch as accepted that it’s still there in Bollywood even though he hasn’t faced it but many of the people he knows have gone through it. He also suggested and appealed to all the struggling actors that they should stay from it as sleeping with someone won’t get you work. Also read: Rajkummar Rao: Sleeping with someone won’t get you work – Watch exclusive video

Talking about his film Newton, BollywoodLife’s film critic Sreeju Sudhakaran gave it solid 4 stars and praised the film as well as the performances of the starcast. He wrote, “Newton is one of the best-made satires in Bollywood, especially since it is a genre that is nearly dying in Indian cinema. It shows us a stark portrayal of democracy. Though it is not exactly mainstream in its sensibilities, there are enough moments to laugh with the characters, and sometimes at our own selves. Brilliantly enacted, well-written and smartly directed, Newton is a must-watch if you have a craving for good cinema.”