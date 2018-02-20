Rajkummar Rao showers girlfriend Patralekha with love on her birthday; calls her the most gorgeous girl

Actor Rajkummar Rao showered actress and girlfriend Patralekha with the “biggest hug” and all his “love” on the occasion of her 28th birthday on Tuesday. “Happy Birthday to the most gorgeous girl Patralekha. Here’s to more love, peace, fun, travel and happiness. More power. Biggest hug and all my love,” he tweeted. (ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are making the most of their romantic Thailand getaway view pics!)

Happy birthday to the most gorgeous girl @Patralekhaa9. Here’s to more love, peace, fun, travel & happiness. More power. Biggest hug and all my love❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/YOqMyy0QMc — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) February 20, 2018

Thank you❤️❤️❤️ — Patralekhaa (@Patralekhaa9) February 20, 2018

The actors, who have been in a romantic relationship for a while, featured as a couple in the 2014 film “City Lights”. They also worked together for the web series “Bose: Dead/Alive”. They might reunite onscreen soon. “This year, we are going to shoot for something really amazing. We haven’t signed it yet, but we are in talks,” Patralekha had told IANS when asked if she is going to work with Rajkummar again in the near future.