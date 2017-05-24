Rajkummar Rao, Shruti Haasan’s Behen Hogi Teri release pushed to June 9, will clash with Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon’s Raabta

Rajkummar Rao is a powerhouse performer. His last release Trapped has only added to his growing fan following. So, fans are certainly excited about his next venture Behen Hogi Teri. The romantic comedy stars Shruti Haasan as Rajkummar’s love interest. But well, seems like fans will have to wait a little more as the release date has been pushed by a week. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on June 2, but now it will hit the theaters on June 9. As per a statement released, the distributors of the movie think “it’s important to promote the film for an extra week because the film, due to it’s fun and strong content deserves more publicity,”

Behen Hogi Teri, if released on June 2, would have contested movies like Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch, and the Hollywood venture Wonder Woman. Both the movies are highly anticipated by the fans here. And also releasing on the same day is Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem’s horror flick Dobaara. Instead, Behen Hogi Teri will now clash with Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta. Let us see which movie emerges as a victor!

While Raabta is a love story that revolves around reincarnation, Behen Hogi Teri is a simple story of a guy who falls in love with his neighbour’s daughter, and the complications that arise in their love story due their families. Behen Hogi Teri has been extensively shot in Lucknow.

Directed by Ajay Pannalal, Behen Hogi Teri also stars Gautam Gulati in a key role. The movie has been produced by Tony D’Souza, Amul Vikas Mohan, Nitin Upadhyay.