Rajkummar Rao: Sleeping with someone won’t get you work – Watch exclusive video

This year has been great for Rajkummar Rao. The major reason for that has been the unprecedented success of Bareilly Ki Barfi. He is now returning to the big screen with Newton. So, during the promotions of his upcoming film, I caught up with the young talented star. Among other things, we touched upon the topic of the menace that is casting couch and if it is still prevalent in Bollywood. To that he said, “I’ve never faced it but I know people who have faced it. You know it is there but I won’t say everybody is a victim of it because talent survives. Sometimes it can be just suggestive. Which is also a shameful act. But yeah, it’s there.”

When I asked him if he had to advise the struggling actors on how to avoid it and why they should stay away from it. He said, “I think it won’t take you anywhere, you’ll just lose your self respect and nothing else. Sleeping with someone won’t get you work. You get one film and what after that? I don’t know man, what to say. Work hard man, I think talent is the only thing which survives and remains. So work hard towards talent and nobody can stop you. Crack that audition, give such a kickass audition that nobody can stop you.” Also read: After Shah Rukh Khan’s DDLJ, I wanted to rename myself as Raj Malhotra, says Rajkummar Rao – watch exclusive video

Talking about his film Newton, BollywoodLife’s film critic Sreeju Sudhakaran gave it solid 4 stars and praised the film as well as the performances of the starcast. He wrote, “Newton is one of the best-made satires in Bollywood, especially since it is a genre that is nearly dying in Indian cinema. It shows us a stark portrayal of democracy. Though it is not exactly mainstream in its sensibilities, there are enough moments to laugh with the characters, and sometimes at our own selves. Brilliantly enacted, well-written and smartly directed, Newton is a must-watch if you have a craving for good cinema.” Also read: Newton movie review: Rajkummar Rao aces once again in this satirical clash of ideologies and reality

