Exclusive! Rajkummar Rao UPSETS Shruti Haasan by not remembering her birthday – watch video

Clearly, Rajkummar Rao is too bad with keeping a track of ‘dates’. I mean, I met him a few days back considering his film Behen Hogi Teri has hit the screens today. His co-star Shruti Haasan too was there in company and they seemed pretty warm towards each other. We had a good chat about their film, perception about each other and everything that made things easy between the two during the film’s shoot. But it was only when I got them to play a compatibility test is when I figured out how Rajkummar Rao doesn’t even remember Shruti’s birthday.

Not that I expected Rajkummar to know her inside out given that they are just co-stars and that this is their FIRST film together. But birthday is something really basic and when you realise Shruti knows the exact date and Rajkummar doesn’t even know the month in which she was born, it’s definitely a little surprising…at least for Shruti who couldn’t believe Rajkummar knows nothing about her birthday. In case you too are wondering when is Shruti’s birthday then well, she was born on January 28; whereas Rajkummar’s birthday falls on March 31.

Here, watch the video below

Nevertheless, both of them fared pretty well with the remaining questions. Where Rajkummar knew how Shruti always craves for home-made South Indian food. Shruti was able to answer everything about Rajkummar right from the word that he often uses to his preferences with tea and coffee. Btw, Shruti also knew Rajkummar’s birthday on the tip of her tongue unlike he who struggled to remember even the month of her birthday.

All in all, it was good fun chatting up with Shruti and Rajkummar. Hopefully, their film too will turn out to be equally impressive. Are you planning to watch Behen Hogi Teri this weekend? Share your thoughts in the comments below and keep watching this space for more updates.