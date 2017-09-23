Rajkummar Rao will call up Aamir Khan for help and we can tell you why!

Rajkummar Rao is excited as his new film Newton has been announced as India’s official entry for the Oscars. The actor says that he will call superstar Aamir Khan for the advice on its promotion. When asked about his team strategy to promote Newton at the Oscars, Rajkummar said, “It’s just got announced and it’s too soon to decide but our team is going to meet and we will plan something about it because there has to be a strategy. We will be going to America to promote the film.” He was present at the GQ Men of the Year Award on Friday night.

When reporters asked Rajkummar whether he is going to get some guidance from Aamir Khan about film promotion at the Oscars, he said, “Of course, I will definitely call him and meet him because Lagaan was there at the Oscars and we are really proud of the film. So I am sure Aamir sir will help us a lot.”

Rajkummar attended the event along with girlfriend Patralekha who seems excited about the film too. “I am very thrilled. ‘Newton’ is a film that should get in top five films at the Oscars because it’s really good and relevant and shows a different side of India,” she said.

Newton revolves around Newton Kumar, a rookie government clerk who is sent on election duty to a naxal-controlled town in the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh, India. It has been directed by Amit V Masurkar.