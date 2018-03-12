Rajkummar Rao’s new look from Omerta reminds us of a brooding Varun Dhawan from Badlapur – view pic

Rajkummar Rao is one helluva actor who loves to get into the skin of the character that he is playing on screen. His next film, Omerta will see him play an antagonist and the first look of the film will surely leave you stunned. The actor tweeted his look and we have to say we were floored. He captioned the image as, “#Omerta the story of an Antagonist. Trailer will be out in 2 days. Easily the toughest character I’ve played till date.” [sic] In the film still, we see Rajkummar sitting on the ground, shirtless, with a chair in the background. His macho avatar with a well grown stubble and the menacing look will surely send chills down your spine. But doesn’t it remind you a lot about a brooding Varun Dhawan from Badlapur?

If you compare both the looks, they are quite similar. Varun‘s shirtless scene in the movie, when he kills Radhika Apte’s character in the movie is same, right? The menacing look, the shirtless avatar, macho body and so many things bear resemblance. But is Rajkummar’s character in Omerta similar to Varun’s from Badlapur? Well, it will be very surprising to know this. Anyway, check out the pictures above and share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Rajkummar Rao says his next film Omerta can be a “disturbing watch”)

#Omerta the story of an Antagonist. Trailer will be out in 2 days. Easily the toughest character I’ve played till date. pic.twitter.com/pa9S5qhhYD — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) March 12, 2018

Directed by Hansal Mehta, Rajkummar’s Omerta is about the story of British-born terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh. The militant was the one who had kidnapped and murdered Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl. With such an intriguing plot and with the trailer of Omerta coming out on March 14, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about the movie right here.