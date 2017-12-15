Rajkummar Rao’s Newton crashes out of Oscar race

Lovers of good cinema had rejoiced when the Film Federation of India (FFI) had selected Amit Masurkar’s Newton as India’s official entry for the Oscars. Every year, there is a lot of debate over the chosen film but Newton as a choice had appeased many. Actor Rajkummar Rao who gave an award-winning performance in the satire was really hopeful about his film making it to the final five and hopefully bringing laurels for India. However, the dreams of the team have been dashed as it has failed to make it to the final nine out of which five get selected. The film also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Anjali Patil in pivotal roles. (Also Read: WOW! Rajkummar Rao wins the best actor trophy at the 11th Asia Pacific Screen Awards)

Earlier in an interview to India Today, the actor said, “This is huge. I am really happy. It is a great day as film released, and is getting great response from everywhere. And on top of that, you get this news of your film being the official entry to Oscars this year, it can’t get bigger than this.” The film is a dark social comedy on elections in India, which is the world’s biggest democracy. Newton or Nutan Kumar, is an officer who is part of electoral process. India had sent filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane’s Marathi film Court for the 2017 Oscars but it also failed to make it to the finals.

Last night, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released the list of the nine films that will make it to the next round of short-listing in the Best Foreign Language Film category for the Oscars. The name were put on the website and Masurkar’s Newton missed the bus. It seems 92 films were sent to the Oscars committee. India’s success at the Oscars has been very very limited. The only films that made it to the top five were Mother India, Salaam Bombay and Lagaan: Once Upon A Time in India. However, no one brought home the trophy.