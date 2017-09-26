Rajkummar Rao’s Newton gets a major boost, 450 shows increased across India

Rajkummar Rao‘s Newton has impressed one and all with its fantastic storyline and great message. The execution of the film has been impressive too. All this has not only given the film a great word of mouth publicity, but also a great start at the box office. With so much demand for the movie and housefull shows in various multiplexes across India, Newton has now got a major boost. 450 shows have now been increased in the multiplexes across India. As trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed on Twitter, “#Newton super-strong word of mouth has translated into TERRIFIC biz. Over 450 shows increased across multiplexes over weekend + Mon.”

The increase in shows will not only enable more people see Newton, but also help it rake in some more moolah. The movie has earned Rs 8.21 crore in four days till now and with the increase in screen space, we expect Newton to rake in around about Rs 20 – 25 crore in its lifetime run. All this has been possible courtesy the rave reviews that it got from celebrities, critics as well as the public. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor had written on Twitter recently, “#NEWTON a satire we all need to watch! Brilliant direction & screenplay! Enjoyed the film a lot! Kudos!@Amit_Masurkar @mayankis @ManMundra. Floored by all the impeccable performances in #NEWTON!!@RajkummarRao @AnjaliPOfficial @TripathiiPankaj #RaghubirYadav #MukeshPrajapati.” (ALSO READ – You can watch Newton in the time Deepika Padukone takes to get into her Padmavati avatar)

Our film critic – Sreeju Sudhakaran also gushed about the film in his review, as he wrote, “Newton is one of the best-made satires in Bollywood, especially since it is a genre that is nearly dying in Indian cinema. Brilliantly enacted, well-written and smartly directed, Newton is a must-watch if you have a craving for good cinema.” Surely, the film deserves a better screen space and a even more fantastic run at the box office. So stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the details about Newton‘s box office collections right here…