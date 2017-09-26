Rajkummar Rao’s Newton has a way better IMDB rating than Secret Ballot, despite plagiarism claim

A lot has been said about Newton‘s alleged plagiarism of Iranian film Secret Ballot. While many are of opinion that the film shouldn’t be sent to the Oscars as India’s official entry, film’s director Amit Masurkar and Anurag Kashyap denied such claims. While the debate for whether Newton is a copy of Iranian film Secret Ballot will go on and on and is never ending, we decided to find out which one of the film is better among the two. The 2001 Iranian film or its 2017 alleged Indian counterpart and according to IMDB, it’s Rajkummar Rao starrer that takes the cake by huge margin.

While Secret Ballot aka Raye Makhfi holds IMDB rating of 6.7 on 10, with 1,104 votes, Newton posses an IMDB rating of 8.5 on 10 with 1014 votes, so far… Also read: Rajkummar Rao’s Newton gets a major boost, 450 shows increased across India

Earlier today Anurag Kashyap took to Facebook and posted an excerpt of his conversation with Marco Muller, the producer of Secret Ballot. This is what he wrote, “With over enthusiastic media and our cinephiles with over active imagination .. who called “Newton” a copy of “Secret Ballot” ..here is what the producer of “Secret Ballot ” said to me after watching Newton. I requested the link of Newton from its director and send it to Marco Muller , the producer. And he wrote back “A pretty decent film, definitely no rip off from our Secret Ballot (even if the general concept is the same )” and then I asked him if I can share his response on Social Media ? He replied ,”please feel free as you see fit, there is not even a hint of plagiarisation” .. below is the screen shot.” You can check out the full report here. Also read: ‘Definitely no rip off’, says Secret Ballot producer on Rajkummar Rao’s Newton plagiarism row

