Rajkummar Rao’s Newton is India’s official entry for the Oscars!

This can be described as the victory of real cinema. Actor Rajkummar Rao’s Newton directed by Amit Masurkar is India’s official entry for the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language category. The decision was announced today by the Film Federation of India. The committee headed by Telugu producer, CV Reddy found the film apt for the global audience and the best work to come out of the country this year. Actor Rajkummar Rao took to Twitter to announce this happy news and we are just so happy for him and the team. Newton is directed by Amit Masurkar who made the Indie flick, Suleimaani Keeda. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjai Mishra and Anjali Patil.

Very happy to share this news that #NEWTON is India’s official entry to the #OSCARS this year. Congratulations team. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) September 22, 2017

In a statement to the media, Reddy said, “Newton was chosen unanimously by the committee out of 26 entries. Everyone in the committee liked it.” In the film, Rao plays Newton Kumar who is given the task of overseeing elections in a village in Chhattisgarh where the threat of Naxalism looms large. The fantastic screenplay by Masurkar and Mayank Tiwari brings out the beauty and challenges of operating in a democracy like ours. The film is a reflection of our times and makes us introspect. It has released today to rave reviews. Our reviewer Sreeju Sudhakaran wrote, “Newton is one of the best-made satires in Bollywood, especially since it is a genre that is nearly dying in Indian cinema. It shows us a stark portrayal of democracy. Though it is not exactly mainstream in its sensibilities, there are enough moments to laugh with the characters, and sometimes at our own selves. Brilliantly enacted, well-written and smartly directed, Newton is a must-watch if you have a craving for good cinema.”