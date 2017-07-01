Rakesh Roshan completes 50 years in Indian cinema, Hrithik Roshan tweets an emotional message for him

Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan are one adorable father-son duo. The two have stood by each other at all times and never fail to impress us with their bond. Rakesh Roshan completes half a century in Indian cinema today and Hrithik tweeted the most emotional tweet to wish him. He said,” Celebrating 50yrs of dads journey in cinema.But hes in office working 2wards 100.Thanks dad,4setting d impossible example 4us. #weluvyoupapa”. We think that’s incredibly sweet of him to tweet this message. He even posted a picture of the two along with the tweet. Rakesh Roshan has given Indian cinema one of the best films.

Be it Khatta Meetha or Paraya Dhan or even Krishh for that matter, the actor turned director has been working non-stop to entertain. In fact, he did make India’s first popular superhero with Krishh. We totally understand how nostalgic the family must feel at the moment. We can’t help but browse through his old films that we loved watching as kids. And he is working even today when everyone around him is celebrating his completion of 50 years in the industry. We are hoping that the director throws a party to celebrate. We can’t wait to see the party pictures! (ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 – 7 movies that impressed us in the first half of 2017)

Check out Hrithik’s tweet right here.

Celebrating 50yrs of dads journey in cinema.But hes in office working 2wards 100.Thanks dad,4setting d impossible example 4us. #weluvyoupapa pic.twitter.com/Gh4nlYb6UB — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 1, 2017

The director’s contribution to the industry, even as an actor, is quite memorable. In fact, we would love to see a remake of one of his films since filmmakers are already working on quite a few remakes. During Kaabil, Hrithik had said in an interview with BollywoodLife exclusively, ” Dad was instrumental in making this (Kaabil) happen first of all and he has been there as a guide. A guide and somebody who we would all fall back upon for advice and guidance and feedback.” That’s how much this father-son is emotionally attached to each other! We think they’re adorable.

