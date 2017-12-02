Rakhi Sawant’s crazy naagin dance at Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa’s mehendi ceremony in Goa is not to be missed – watch video

The wedding of television celebs Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa is indeed turning out to be one of the most happening things in Goa. While earlier we bring you the pics of Haldi and Mehendi ceremony of this lavish event, now we show you something that will make you cheer even more. Bharti’s close friend and another television celeb Rakhi Sawant performed Naagin dance at the wedding with full energy on the beats of dhol like no one is watching her.

Exclusive! Check out Rakhi Sawant’s crazy naagin dance at #BhartiSingh’s mehendi ceremony in Goa pic.twitter.com/qQQ1reYKX7 — BollywoodLife (@bollywood_life) December 2, 2017

Bharti has booked one entire resort where all the guests have been put up. Bharti and Harsh’s family are also put up at the same resort. The main wedding is set to take place tomorrow (December 2). As per our sources, Harsh and Bharti have planned a big fat wedding of around Rs 50 lakhs. We had earlier said, “Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have many relatives coming for the wedding. In fact, Bharti’s family is quite big. Everyone is being housed in top quality accommodation by the comedian. She is extremely generous and is making sure everyone is well looked after. Both these resorts have great amenities and are centrally located. She must be easily spending close to Rs 50 lakh on the Goa wedding functions.” (Also Read: Exclusive! Check out all the inside pics and videos from Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa’s mehendi and haldi ceremony in Goa)

Our sources also informed that comedian and friend of Bharti Singh, Kapil Sharma will also attend the wedding and bless this couple. The couple have been together for eight years now. Harsh is a very successful comedy writer for shows like Comedy Circus and Comedy Nights Bachao. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates