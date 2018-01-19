Ram Charan begins shooting for RC12 with Kiara Advani – view pic

Ram Charan is in no mood to slow down. Just as he is finishing the leg of shoot for Rangasthalam, he begins almost immediately to shoot for his 12th film with Boyapati Srinu. RC12shootbegins has already begun trending on Twitter. Fans are super excited about the killer combination.For those who don’t know, Boyapati Srinu is known for his masala films. He also happens to be a stunt choreographer. So we can expect some hardcore maar dhaad. Joining Ram Charan for the first time is Kiara Advani. This will be her second film in Tollywood after Bharat Ane Nenu opposite Mahesh Babu. The Bollywood actress is fast making way across industries. Also Read: Ram Charan – Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Rangasthalam teaser will be out on Jan 24

Ram Charan’s wife has also wished her actor husband well as he begins a new project today. We can’t wait to find out what his look for the film will be like. He has already surprised us with his rural avatar in Rangasthalam. Directed by Sukumar, the film is touted to be a love story set against a rural backdrop. The suave, stylish Telugu star has been replaced by a rural character who seems to be in love with life. Starring Opposite Ram Charan for the first time is Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She will also be seen in a completely new avatar. The teaser will be out on 24th January. The movie is set to release on 29th March, 2018.

Apart from acting, Ram Charan is playing producer too. With Chiranjeevi’s 151st project – Sye Raa Naramsimha Reddy gone on floors, Ram Charan is dabbling in multiple duties. He debuted as a producer with Chiranjeevi’s comeback movie, Khaidi No. 150. Here he is at it again. Clearly the Telugu star is on a roll.