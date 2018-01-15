Ram Charan – Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Rangasthalam teaser will be out on Jan 24

Monday has arrived with great news to beat the blues away, According to the latest report, the Rangasthalam teaser starring Ram Charan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be out on 24th January at 4pm. The makers have made this glorious announcement with a new poster starring Ram Charan yet again. As always, Chitti Babu seems to be in love with his life. We first took notice of his carefree personality in the premiere poster. In other news, only nine days to go for the teaser! We will finally get to see more of Ram Charan’s rural look. For those who don’t know, this is the first time Samantha and Ram Charan are teaming up together. Fans are super excited about this new pairing. Also, the fact this film is directed by Sukumar makes it one of the most anticipated films. The movie is reportedly a love story set against a rural backdrop.

The film will also star Jagapathi Babu in a pivotal role. Pooja Hegde will be shaking a leg with Ram Charan to a special number. After matching up to Allu Arjun’s moves in DJ, it will be interesting to see her hit the dance floor again, this time with Ram Charan. Recently, a few pictures from the sets were leaked online. The pictures gave away Samantha ‘s look for the movie. Considering the leak caused much damage, the makers filed a complaint to put a stop to further leaks.

The movie is all set to release on March 30th, 2018. Interestingly, Mahanati also starring Samantha in a pivotal role will release around the same time – 29th March 2018. Her last two films delivered brilliantly at the box office, especially Mersal. As for Ram Charan along with acting, he is also busy playing producer to Chiranjeevi’s next film – Sye Ra Naramsimha Reddy.

Here’s what Twitter has to say about Rangasthalam’s new announcement today:

So, how excited are you about the teaser? Do share your thoughts about this intriguing rural love story that will soon hit theatres.