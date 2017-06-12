Ram Gopal Varma gets majorly trolled for posting a picture of Sania Mirza and linking it to Meri Beti Sunny Leone Banna Chahti Hai

Ram Gopal Varma has quit Twitter and we really felt it was good riddance. But little did we know that he will find yet another avenue to spread the filth. It seems it is difficult for the filmmaker to post anything without creating controversy. He used Twitter as a tool to troll one and all and after quitting that, he has found solace in Instagram to carry on with it. Recently, RGV posted a picture of Sania Mirza on Instagram and got heavily trolled for the same. At times, trolls do take on the right person.

If you are wondering as to what is so offensive about the post that people behaved the way they did, let us tell you that it was justified. So, RGV found a picture of Sania hitting the ball. The picture has been shot from a very disturbing angle. He then linked it with his short film Meri Beti Sunny Leone Banna Chahti Hai. Strangely, his post talked about how women shouldn’t be judged by their dress. He wrote, “A girl told someone,MBSLBCI reminded her of,though she was very good at Tennis her father refused to permit her to play beyond a age because she will have to wear skirts ..The film is about exposing these regressive minds who use a girl’s sexuality against herself.” Check out the post to know why his message and picture reeks of irony. (Also read: After Sonu Nigam, Ram Gopal Varma quits Twitter)

A girl told someone,MBSLBCI reminded her of,though she was very good at Tennis her father refused to permit her to play beyond a age because she will have to wear skirts ..The film is about exposing these regressive minds who use a girl’s sexuality against herself A post shared by RGV (@rgvzoomin) on Jun 7, 2017 at 4:33am PDT

Quite obviously, RGV got massively trolled.

We are pretty sure this trolling will make no difference to him and he will continue to put people off on social media platforms with such posts. Can’t believe he is the same director who gave us gems like Satya, Company and Kaun?